A Not Very Well Hidden Brimstone by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1286

A Not Very Well Hidden Brimstone

My garden is buzzing with honey bees, bumble bees, my two (!) leaf cutter bees and hover flies. I also have had a few butterflies flitting in and was very pleased that my aggies provided sustenance to this beautiful brimstone.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016
moni kozi ace
Wow! Those colours are fantastic! Superb details!
July 14th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Lol, we are both in butterfly mode today. Nice against that royal purple
July 14th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
The butterfly could not pick a more color contrast flower. Great close up shot
July 14th, 2022  
