Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1286
A Not Very Well Hidden Brimstone
My garden is buzzing with honey bees, bumble bees, my two (!) leaf cutter bees and hover flies. I also have had a few butterflies flitting in and was very pleased that my aggies provided sustenance to this beautiful brimstone.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3698
photos
212
followers
90
following
352% complete
View this month »
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
Latest from all albums
136
2256
2257
1285
2258
137
1286
2259
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
14th July 2022 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Wow! Those colours are fantastic! Superb details!
July 14th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Lol, we are both in butterfly mode today. Nice against that royal purple
July 14th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
The butterfly could not pick a more color contrast flower. Great close up shot
July 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close