Photo 1287
Rusty, Trusty Door Hook
I cannot resist a bit of wabi-sabi rust and colour combination of blue and orange.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
15th July 2022 10:58am
Tags
mundane-rust
