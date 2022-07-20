Sign up
Photo 1291
ABCD
Aerodynamic Bee Controlling Descent.
Macro is this month's topic on the course I'm doing. When I looked at the bee's macro portrait I took whilst she supped nectar and pollen, I saw she has mites.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3709
photos
212
followers
89
following
Tags
technique126
katy
ace
Now that is a terrific photo to start with and you have very good eyes to see mites on a bee.
July 20th, 2022
