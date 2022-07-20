Previous
Next
ABCD by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1291

ABCD

Aerodynamic Bee Controlling Descent.

Macro is this month's topic on the course I'm doing. When I looked at the bee's macro portrait I took whilst she supped nectar and pollen, I saw she has mites.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
353% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Now that is a terrific photo to start with and you have very good eyes to see mites on a bee.
July 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise