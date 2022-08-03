Sign up
Photo 1301
That's it for nine months!!
Continuing with my "Year of Hands" project, got my lovely dentist today!!!
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3737
photos
212
followers
90
following
think i need a trip to the hygienist or cut down on tea"!
Babs
ace
My check up is next Thursday.
August 3rd, 2022
katy
ace
Now THAT is a complicated photo. Well done to get the hands so well
August 3rd, 2022
