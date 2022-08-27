Previous
Up Before Sunrise, Cows Were Earlier! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Up Before Sunrise, Cows Were Earlier!

Beautiful mist on the river this morning as the sun rise over the field of cows.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

JackieR

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely hint of mist caught in the rising sun.
August 27th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice misty morning.
August 27th, 2022  
