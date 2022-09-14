Previous
Wendy wrote her challenge as "With the passing of the queen this last week, how about doing a shot of how the monarchy (and Britain) changed the world, or the role it plays today"

I had no idea how to go about this, with the current issues around imperialism, colonialism and wokeness.

As I type Her Majesty will be shortly leaving Buckingham Palace for the final time (PLEASE no photos of this from the TV on 365- please!!!) and I am aware that businesses, souvenir companies and the media around the world are already gearing up for King Charles III's coronation, providing employment making commemorative tatt to be sold across the planet.

I therefore give you a commemorative mug for every crowned monarch over three centuries.

Victoria Jubilee 1897
Edward VII Coronation 1902
George V Coronation 1911
George VI Coronation 1937
Elizabeth II Jubilee 2012

Elizabeth II mug only one not presented to school children by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth


@farmreporter not sure this what you had in mind??
September 14th, 2022  
