Previous
Next
Spidow by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1332

Spidow

On another site the prompt this week is be out of your comfort zone and here it is distortion so I've combined the prompts.

I'm not keen on spiders, especially only 50mm lens distance! I've used the spherical tool to distort this making the spider larger and me look braver!
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
364% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🇬🇧 ace
Wow, amazing details.
September 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise