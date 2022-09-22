Sign up
Photo 1332
Spidow
On another site the prompt this week is be out of your comfort zone and here it is distortion so I've combined the prompts.
I'm not keen on spiders, especially only 50mm lens distance! I've used the spherical tool to distort this making the spider larger and me look braver!
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
theme-animals
,
52jr22
,
52wc-2022-w38
,
ndao8
Skip Tribby - 🇬🇧
ace
Wow, amazing details.
September 22nd, 2022
