Not a Night Sky Still Life by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1333

Not a Night Sky Still Life

Kathy challenged me to take a photograph of the night sky, but the weather and other things conspired against me. She very kindly gave me another challenge to do a fine art photograph.

I googled the term and came up with works by David Travis, so I shamelessly copied one . In AYWMC this month we're learning how to capture steam (nigh on impossible) and smoke (a little easier!)

Challenges were, as ever, the lighting, timing the snuffing out of the flame, getting props and then sorting out the composite images for this end result.

Great challenge Kathy, thank you! I learnt a lot, but still not sure if this is fine art of vanitas still life. What ever, this is what I got after a few hours!!
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

@randystreat here you goKathy
September 23rd, 2022  
