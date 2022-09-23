Sign up
Photo 1333
Not a Night Sky Still Life
Kathy challenged me to take a photograph of the night sky, but the weather and other things conspired against me. She very kindly gave me another challenge to do a fine art photograph.
I googled the term and came up with works by David Travis, so I
shamelessly copied one
. In AYWMC this month we're learning how to capture steam (nigh on impossible) and smoke (a little easier!)
Challenges were, as ever, the lighting, timing the snuffing out of the flame, getting props and then sorting out the composite images for this end result.
Great challenge Kathy, thank you! I learnt a lot, but still not sure if this is fine art of vanitas still life. What ever, this is what I got after a few hours!!
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
1
0
Embed Code
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3827
photos
211
followers
74
following
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
2326
2327
2328
1331
1332
2329
1333
2330
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
22nd September 2022 6:04pm
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-529
JackieR
ace
@randystreat
here you goKathy
September 23rd, 2022
