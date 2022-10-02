Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1338
Why??
This is for a friend who was bemused by my reference to dog-poo bags being put in trees or hedges by selfish, inconsiderate, uncaring filthy people.
Don't tell me it's so they will pick them up on the return from the walk to dispose, that's a fallacy!!!
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3843
photos
209
followers
77
following
366% complete
View this month »
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
Latest from all albums
1337
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
1338
2339
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eotb-145
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close