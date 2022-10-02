Previous
Why?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Why??

This is for a friend who was bemused by my reference to dog-poo bags being put in trees or hedges by selfish, inconsiderate, uncaring filthy people.

Don't tell me it's so they will pick them up on the return from the walk to dispose, that's a fallacy!!!
