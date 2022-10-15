Sign up
Photo 1345
Where I Parked
This month camera club is 'doing' a themed triptych a day and we've learned how to make kaleidoscope images.
Original images at the top taken alongside where I parked, middle layer is made with 7 mirrors and the bottom images the 7 mirror image mirrored another 10 times.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
2
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow. Which camera club is this?
October 15th, 2022
Louise & Ken
I LOVE Kaleidoscope images! At one time I was quite possessed with making them, and this could spur my addiction to begin again!!! Beautiful! Every one of them!
October 15th, 2022
