Previous
Next
Where I Parked by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1345

Where I Parked

This month camera club is 'doing' a themed triptych a day and we've learned how to make kaleidoscope images.

Original images at the top taken alongside where I parked, middle layer is made with 7 mirrors and the bottom images the 7 mirror image mirrored another 10 times.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
368% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Wow. Which camera club is this?
October 15th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
I LOVE Kaleidoscope images! At one time I was quite possessed with making them, and this could spur my addiction to begin again!!! Beautiful! Every one of them!
October 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise