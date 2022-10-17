Sign up
Photo 1346
Oh Deer! I'm In Some Photographs
A youngster keeping out of the way of the older rutting stags. Sue and I were in the way of the walking/photography tour!!
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
deer
,
petworth
,
sixws-134
Susan Wakely
ace
Obviously we were far more interesting to fellow photographers than rutting deer.
October 17th, 2022
