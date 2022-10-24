Previous
The Tide is High by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1352

The Tide is High

In 2019 this was a dry meadow, at all times of the tide you could walk across the field, only getting wet feet if it had rained. Now it is part of the coastline, because the sea wall is broken.

My get pushed challenge is to replicate, or be inspired by, an upload from my October 2016 month and yesterday I was inspired to replicate a watery reflection

Click here to have a Blondie earworm for the day!!
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

JackieR

JackieR ace
@wakelys mirror calm yesterday, beautiful fluffy clouds in an azure sky, birds floating about on their new salty lake and not a single kingfisher to be seen!!
October 24th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond very nice. There were 14+ egrets and a heron by the Breach on Saturday.
October 24th, 2022  
