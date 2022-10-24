Sign up
Photo 1352
The Tide is High
In 2019 this was a dry meadow, at all times of the tide you could walk across the field, only getting wet feet if it had rained. Now it is part of the coastline, because the sea wall is broken.
My get pushed challenge is to replicate, or be inspired by, an upload from my
October 2016
month and yesterday I was inspired to replicate a
watery reflection
Click
here
to have a Blondie earworm for the day!!
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
theme-landscapes
,
songtitle-90
,
get-pushed-534
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
mirror calm yesterday, beautiful fluffy clouds in an azure sky, birds floating about on their new salty lake and not a single kingfisher to be seen!!
October 24th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
very nice. There were 14+ egrets and a heron by the Breach on Saturday.
October 24th, 2022
Comments:
