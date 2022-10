The Tide is High

In 2019 this was a dry meadow, at all times of the tide you could walk across the field, only getting wet feet if it had rained. Now it is part of the coastline, because the sea wall is broken.My get pushed challenge is to replicate, or be inspired by, an upload from my October 2016 month and yesterday I was inspired to replicate a watery reflection Click here to have a Blondie earworm for the day!!