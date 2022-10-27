Sign up
Photo 1354
Angels
I've made these sea-glass angels for me to keep. I've given away as gifts so many of the items I've made.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3887
photos
210
followers
80
following
370% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
27th October 2022 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
They are so beautiful Jackie!
October 27th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
So pretty and creative
October 27th, 2022
