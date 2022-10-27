Previous
Angels by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1354

Angels

I've made these sea-glass angels for me to keep. I've given away as gifts so many of the items I've made.
JackieR

Diana ace
They are so beautiful Jackie!
October 27th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
So pretty and creative
October 27th, 2022  
