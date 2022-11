Fungus Foray Finds

A fungus foray with an expert at the National Trust's only arboretum. In a few yards we had found 12 species, over the course of three hours (6,000 steps) over 30 different varieties were pointed out, examined and explained.



We learned tons and only thing I will remember is that the terms toadstools and mushrooms are interchangeable with English being the only language with two words for fungi