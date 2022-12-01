Sign up
Photo 1380
Crossing Gate
The Hayling Billy Line closed in the 1960s, and is now a public path for pedestrians, horses, cyclists and e-scooters. I like the nod to its history with the old crossing gates in place.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3951
photos
209
followers
76
following
katy
ace
How special. I love the fact that it shows up so well in this photo even in the reflections
December 1st, 2022
