Previous
Next
Crossing Gate by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1380

Crossing Gate

The Hayling Billy Line closed in the 1960s, and is now a public path for pedestrians, horses, cyclists and e-scooters. I like the nod to its history with the old crossing gates in place.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
378% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
How special. I love the fact that it shows up so well in this photo even in the reflections
December 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise