Got 'Im!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1393

Got 'Im!!

Took over two hours of stalking and talking and just as we were leaving we saw him (pretty sure it is a male, Sue's photo with her big lens will confirm) perched in a favourite tree of his..
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

JackieR

How wonderful that you captured this beauty.
December 16th, 2022  
The shadow on the wing confirms that we have the same shot.
What a fun couple of hours.
December 16th, 2022  
