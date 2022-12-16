Sign up
Photo 1393
Got 'Im!!
Took over two hours of stalking and talking and just as we were leaving we saw him (pretty sure it is a male, Sue's photo with her big lens will confirm) perched in a favourite tree of his..
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3983
photos
210
followers
77
following
Tags
kingfisher
Diana
ace
How wonderful that you captured this beauty.
December 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
The shadow on the wing confirms that we have the same shot.
What a fun couple of hours.
December 16th, 2022
What a fun couple of hours.