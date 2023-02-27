Sign up
Photo 1438
Watts' Cemetary Chapel
Another visit to Watt's Gallery with my potter friend, she was blown away! I never tire of the place, learn something new everytime I visit.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4115
photos
216
followers
90
following
393% complete
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
2484
1435
2485
1436
1437
2486
2487
1438
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Tags
mfpiac-120
Diana
ace
Fabulous collage!
February 27th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow. Looks amazing.
February 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely to see with the sun shining.
February 27th, 2023
