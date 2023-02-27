Previous
Next
Watts' Cemetary Chapel by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1438

Watts' Cemetary Chapel

Another visit to Watt's Gallery with my potter friend, she was blown away! I never tire of the place, learn something new everytime I visit.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
393% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous collage!
February 27th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow. Looks amazing.
February 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely to see with the sun shining.
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise