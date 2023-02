Lunch

A round poached egg, with a round of sour dough, trying to use the golden triangle. This looks better in colour than black and white.



I wish I'd moved the wooden board up a bit more to have more negative space around the handle and had it at a less acute angle. Relying on window light was silly, there's too much distracting shadow at the top.



Any CC would be helpful about bits I haven't noticed and commented on.