Photo 1444
Lady in Green
I was sooooooooooooooooo chuffed that this reflection worked, and a person walked into shot at the right time AND it was taken within the dates for the latest people challenge.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4129
photos
217
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
3rd March 2023 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people-1-3-5
katy
ace
Perfection! Composition, Subject, This one has it all. FAV
March 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great one for the challenge.
March 6th, 2023
