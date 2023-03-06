Previous
Next
Lady in Green by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1444

Lady in Green

I was sooooooooooooooooo chuffed that this reflection worked, and a person walked into shot at the right time AND it was taken within the dates for the latest people challenge.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
395% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Perfection! Composition, Subject, This one has it all. FAV
March 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great one for the challenge.
March 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise