Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1446
Matchless Ratio
35 matches were sacrificed for 135 burst shots to get an image for this week's 52 week theme of fire. This gives a ratio of 1:0.259259259 success rate!!
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4135
photos
217
followers
94
following
396% complete
View this month »
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
Latest from all albums
2494
1444
2495
9
1445
1446
2496
166
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
8th March 2023 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flame
,
match
,
pyromania
,
theme-depth
,
52jr23
,
52wc-2023-w10
Caterina
ace
Beautiful hot image. Fav
March 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
Perfectly captured!
March 8th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful comp and color. It’s the one that will be remembered.
March 8th, 2023
Liz Gooster
Such a powerful image. Matchless :-)
March 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close