Matchless Ratio by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Matchless Ratio

35 matches were sacrificed for 135 burst shots to get an image for this week's 52 week theme of fire. This gives a ratio of 1:0.259259259 success rate!!
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details

Caterina ace
Beautiful hot image. Fav
March 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
Perfectly captured!
March 8th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful comp and color. It’s the one that will be remembered.
March 8th, 2023  
Liz Gooster
Such a powerful image. Matchless :-)
March 8th, 2023  
