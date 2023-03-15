Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1452
Angels in Golden and Purple Light
The 27' knife angel is lit in violent purple at night and dwarfs the 15' angel above the cathedral
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
Tags
sixws-138
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Live it!
March 15th, 2023
Peter
ace
Clever editing and composition Jackie:)
March 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A spectacular Angel with such a strong message.
March 15th, 2023
