Drama drama drama by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1454

Drama drama drama

This is for the 11th week of the 52 week challenge. The wording on the clapperboard is unchanged from when I first posed with it as I couldn't find any chalk!!
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

JackieR

30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Diana ace
a wonderful portrait of you Jackie, such a gorgeous smile :-)
March 17th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Haha, great fun!
March 17th, 2023  
