Melancholic Tulip by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Melancholic Tulip

Inspired by this by Andre Kertesz, nicked from daughter's vase!!!
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

ace
PompadOOr Photography ace
Wow, very nice pic!
March 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha I considered this but didn’t have a tulip. A great one for the challenge.
March 19th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Very elegant!
March 19th, 2023  
