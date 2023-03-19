Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1456
Melancholic Tulip
Inspired by
this
by Andre Kertesz, nicked from daughter's vase!!!
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4156
photos
218
followers
95
following
398% complete
View this month »
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
Latest from all albums
1453
2504
1454
2505
2506
1455
1456
2507
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
19th March 2023 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tulip
,
ac-andrekertesz
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Wow, very nice pic!
March 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha I considered this but didn’t have a tulip. A great one for the challenge.
March 19th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Very elegant!
March 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close