Between by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1458

Between

A very interesting visit to a museum/ art gallery.

The exhibition of Steve Bloom's photographs of Apartheid in the 1970s was very thought provoking.

https://www.leicestermuseums.org/South-Africa-1970s
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details

PompadOOr Photography ace
Great capture!
March 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Somber portraits and a wonderful capture.
March 21st, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Looks like a moving exhibition. Great composition of the portraits with the visitor between them.
March 21st, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful portraits. Love that you included the person viewing.
March 21st, 2023  
Peter ace
A well seen and captured image Jackie, Fav:)
March 21st, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, fascinating.
March 21st, 2023  
