Photo 1458
Between
A very interesting visit to a museum/ art gallery.
The exhibition of Steve Bloom's photographs of Apartheid in the 1970s was very thought provoking.
https://www.leicestermuseums.org/South-Africa-1970s
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
6
5
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
people-1-3-5
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Great capture!
March 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Somber portraits and a wonderful capture.
March 21st, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Looks like a moving exhibition. Great composition of the portraits with the visitor between them.
March 21st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful portraits. Love that you included the person viewing.
March 21st, 2023
Peter
ace
A well seen and captured image Jackie, Fav:)
March 21st, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, fascinating.
March 21st, 2023
