Photo 1459
Stick Men
My get pushed challenge was to interpret "laug", and who cannot help but smile and laugh at this image?? So nice no bikes there today too!!
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4166
photos
220
followers
95
following
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-555
JackieR
ace
@franbalsera
I have wanted to capture this image for ever!!
March 23rd, 2023
