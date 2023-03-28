Sign up
Photo 1464
Going Up
Annie challenged me to take a photograph of parallel, leading lines. I was inspired on the escalator going back to the car. Might have added to cost of car park getting 'the right' perspective
Another one I took is on
The darkroom
but it wasn't quite right!!
Lots of Snapseed faffing!!
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
3
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
JackieR
ace
@annied
went all over to get leading lines!! Hope this meets your challenge, it was fun to get
March 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Who knew it could look this good. A great contrast to mine.
March 28th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
Very atmospheric capture
March 28th, 2023
