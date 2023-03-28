Previous
Going Up by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1464

Going Up

Annie challenged me to take a photograph of parallel, leading lines. I was inspired on the escalator going back to the car. Might have added to cost of car park getting 'the right' perspective

Another one I took is on The darkroom but it wasn't quite right!!

Lots of Snapseed faffing!!
JackieR ace
@annied went all over to get leading lines!! Hope this meets your challenge, it was fun to get
March 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Who knew it could look this good. A great contrast to mine.
March 28th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
Very atmospheric capture
March 28th, 2023  
