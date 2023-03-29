Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1465
Played With Sharp Tool
I was allowed to play with his sharp Stanley knife to make a gobo for this week's five plus two theme. Not sure this is the right way to use it though?
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4180
photos
219
followers
96
following
401% complete
View this month »
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
Latest from all albums
12
1463
2515
1464
2516
13
1465
2517
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
29th March 2023 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrselfie23
,
fiveplustwo-cucoloris
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close