Previous
Next
Played With Sharp Tool by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1465

Played With Sharp Tool

I was allowed to play with his sharp Stanley knife to make a gobo for this week's five plus two theme. Not sure this is the right way to use it though?
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
401% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise