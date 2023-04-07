Previous
Reflected crane by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1472

Reflected crane

Due to storms a fortnight ago the lifting of the masts onto the yachts had to be delayed. It was glorious today being the crew on the boat ferrying sailors to and fro.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

JackieR

ace
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 7th, 2023  
Anne ace
Well that messes with my head! Great shot though
April 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Agree it messes with my head too but it is a cool image fav
April 7th, 2023  
