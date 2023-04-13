Previous
Lady's Chapel Light by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1476

Lady's Chapel Light

The Lady's Chapel of Ely Cathedral is very stark and the light on the seats was beautiful
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Dawn ace
Looks a lovely chapel a nice image
April 13th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
The red cushions and the angle of the light streaks are wonderfully composed to draw my eye in and through this fabulous capture. Fav!
April 13th, 2023  
