Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1476
Lady's Chapel Light
The Lady's Chapel of Ely Cathedral is very stark and the light on the seats was beautiful
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4208
photos
220
followers
102
following
404% complete
View this month »
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
Latest from all albums
169
2529
1474
2530
2531
1475
1476
2532
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
13th April 2023 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Looks a lovely chapel a nice image
April 13th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
The red cushions and the angle of the light streaks are wonderfully composed to draw my eye in and through this fabulous capture. Fav!
April 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close