Free Frozen Fruits Frozen Free Falling by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1477

Free Frozen Fruits Frozen Free Falling

I'd like to thank my gorgeous assistant for well their timed droppage and suggestions.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cool and creative shot.
April 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Picture perfect, you are so good at this!
April 15th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific shot. It’s well executed and very creative. It looks refreshing. How many tries did it take.
April 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 15th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@shutterbug49 camera was on burst so took many shots, but we only dropped 4 times! Affinity processing has helped a lot!!
April 15th, 2023  
