Photo 1477
Free Frozen Fruits Frozen Free Falling
I'd like to thank my gorgeous assistant for well their timed droppage and suggestions.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
5
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
15th April 2023 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-139
,
52wc-2023-w15
,
52jr15
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cool and creative shot.
April 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Picture perfect, you are so good at this!
April 15th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific shot. It’s well executed and very creative. It looks refreshing. How many tries did it take.
April 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 15th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@shutterbug49
camera was on burst so took many shots, but we only dropped 4 times! Affinity processing has helped a lot!!
April 15th, 2023
