Scary Challenge

Mary asked me to depict something that I find scary. I thought about the faceless white masks that give me the creeps- but is creepyness scary?? Quickly dismissed plans to shine a bright light through the eyes of a suspended faceless mask (phew!).



I recentkly watched a programme on TV and I realised something I do fear. Losing my sight.



Without sight I'd lose my freedom to drive and travel freely, to be on the water in the kayak and look at charts to plot a course in the yachts we charter

.

I'd have to stop glassmaking and reading (audio books are just not the same as turning a page). Without vision Thursday Pigs would stop (yes He could do the score for me, but every week? That just wouldn't be fair)



My biggest fear with losing my vision? I'd lose my ability to make my daily photographs, which are more often than not more than a point and click, and I do so enjoy a bit of ChImP-ing to see how I can improve.



Mary, when you read this response to your challenge you'll be in the UK, and If I didn't have my sight I'd not see you and your Him when we meet up!!