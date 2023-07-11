Sign up
Previous
Photo 1541
Pergrine Falcon
I watched this killer, or the mate, return to the cathedral turret with two lots of prey. According to the website the nest box is empty, but there certainly looks to be scruffy nest near this one.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
11th July 2023 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I must return with tripod and big lens.
July 11th, 2023
