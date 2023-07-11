Previous
Pergrine Falcon by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1541

Pergrine Falcon

I watched this killer, or the mate, return to the cathedral turret with two lots of prey. According to the website the nest box is empty, but there certainly looks to be scruffy nest near this one.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
I must return with tripod and big lens.
July 11th, 2023  
