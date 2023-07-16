Sign up
Photo 1545
Bang Bang
Batala Portsmouth were definitely the best bit of the stately home festival today. About 50 drummers played non-stop for half an hour, dancing, twirling and marching. And they performed twice.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4392
photos
218
followers
109
following
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1542
1543
2623
2624
2625
1544
1545
2626
Susan Wakely
ace
They look like they are having fun.
July 16th, 2023
