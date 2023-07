A lady I follow on SheClicks and Camera Club takes the most amazing macros using a Raynox filter. I put my +10 macro filter onto the 50mm lens it fits to see if I could copy her and, to some extent, Jo ( @ziggy77 ) who also does fabulous shallow depth of field macros.Weeelll, I found that on my first attempt, I couldn't! You need good compositional skills, patience, no breeze and possibly a tripod-thingy-whatsit. Being photobombed by this pollen laden bee rescued this image for me.