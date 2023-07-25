Previous
Ken took the Photo! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1552

Ken took the Photo!

Couldn't resist taking the escalator up to the cinema in Battersea Power Station to stand in the Barbie box. Needed to evict a tantrumming, sulking ten year old, she was ignoring her parents to leave, I gave her a stare and stepped over her !!
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
425% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh no not a Jackie stare! Who got to go home with Ken?
July 25th, 2023  
Gerasimos Georg. ace
hahah now thats amazing and so into our times!
Great shot
July 25th, 2023  
Peter ace
Great fun image Jackie:)
July 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise