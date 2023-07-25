Ken took the Photo!

Sign up
Couldn't resist taking the escalator up to the cinema in Battersea Power Station to stand in the Barbie box. Needed to evict a tantrumming, sulking ten year old, she was ignoring her parents to leave, I gave her a stare and stepped over her !!
25th July 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh no not a Jackie stare! Who got to go home with Ken?
July 25th, 2023
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
hahah now thats amazing and so into our times!
Great shot
July 25th, 2023
Peter
ace
Great fun image Jackie:)
July 25th, 2023
Great shot