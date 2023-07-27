How to Wash an MG in a Drought

My challenger noticed a gap in my albums- no vintage cars. Well, there's a couple of good reasons for that, no interest at all in cars and I don't see them (or recognise them) that often.



Every get pushed challenge I make sure to take a photograph that week, but for this very niche challenge it hasn't been possible- so I offer a compromise.



Sue sent me a photograph of her classic MG and an apple splashing into a vase, she challenged me to combine them. So here's her car splashing down into an image I took last year.



Two challengers in one week? Not fair.