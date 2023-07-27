Sign up
Previous
Photo 1553
How to Wash an MG in a Drought
My challenger noticed a gap in my albums- no vintage cars. Well, there's a couple of good reasons for that, no interest at all in cars and I don't see them (or recognise them) that often.
Every get pushed challenge I make sure to take a photograph that week, but for this very niche challenge it hasn't been possible- so I offer a compromise.
Sue sent me a photograph of her classic MG and an apple splashing into a vase, she challenged me to combine them. So here's her car splashing down into an image I took last year.
Two challengers in one week? Not fair.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
JackieR
ace
@sakkasie
Regret weather and no opportunity to find vintage cars prevented me from doing your challenge, but I hope you approve of the compromise
@wakelys
Thanks for the photo and second challenge Sue,please apologise to your Him for what I've done to his pride and joy!!
July 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Love what you have done with this. Sadly the weather conspired against us getting our classic MG out and visiting the the classic car night. I am sure that your challenger
@sakkasie
will appreciate your efforts. Sorry to throw the challenge of editing our car into the mix but knew that you where up to the challenge.
July 27th, 2023
Jacqueline
ace
This is brilliant!
July 27th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic
July 27th, 2023
@wakelys Thanks for the photo and second challenge Sue,please apologise to your Him for what I've done to his pride and joy!!