Previous
Photo 1570
Opening
We sat in a willow sculpture for a little while
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
15th August 2023 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
nice one
August 15th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great natural framing.
August 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and framing.
August 15th, 2023
