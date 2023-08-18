Reflection

Previous
Oh dear! I blitz clean the house before I go away, and now I blitz clean the van on my return! Nice shine on the hob cover!!
Susan Wakely ace
Looking positively tropical.
August 18th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Absolutely glistening!
August 18th, 2023  
katy ace
I have no idea what any of that means! I must be getting into my dotage! I do like the fascinating results of your photo
August 18th, 2023  
