Previous
Photo 1575
Trapped
There wasn't a way to rescue this peacock butterfly, hopefully it will settle down and find a way out of the church.
This is a high pass sharpen and an overlay.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
20th August 2023 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2023
