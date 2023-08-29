Previous
Freddie's Garden Gate by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Freddie's Garden Gate

This is one of the lots in Sotheby's, the gate signed by fans after Freddy Mercury died. I stalked this lady, to get her yellow jacket
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

