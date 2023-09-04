Sign up
Previous
Photo 1589
Messing About on the Water
The Basingstoke Canal was very green, a bit of algae, verdant trees and lily pads. So many dragonflies and damselflies and the waterboat men formed solid carpets on the water surface.
He reckons we did five miles in 3 hours, then back to the van for cuppa and picnic.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
6
2
Brennie B
Looks great! Lovely collage..great variety
September 4th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Looks great fun if a bit green!!
September 4th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
What a green and cool looking canal. Wouldn't want to swim there, but it does look like a cool place to spend a warm afternoon.
September 4th, 2023
Kathy
ace
This is such a lovely collage of green. The paddling looks fun and peaceful with so much to see. You're going to be so fit and strong after all this outdoor life.
September 4th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fabulous day for it. I hope that Mr R enjoyed himself.
September 4th, 2023
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Looks quite idyllic l
September 4th, 2023
