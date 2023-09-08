Previous
He Loves Stone Lobbing by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1592

He Loves Stone Lobbing

He loves to throw stones- they never bounce on the surface!!!
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

JackieR

katy
Terrific, action shot! You have captured the essence of little boys with this one
September 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Great action although he need practice on his skimming skills.
September 8th, 2023  
Dawn
A fabulous action shot
September 8th, 2023  
Kathy
Good movement.
September 8th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney
I can see the joy of a young boy being free on the beach to just throw stones in the water. Delightful! Fav
September 8th, 2023  
