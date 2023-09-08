Sign up
Previous
Photo 1592
He Loves Stone Lobbing
He loves to throw stones- they never bounce on the surface!!!
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
5
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4510
photos
216
followers
102
following
436% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
8th September 2023 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Terrific, action shot! You have captured the essence of little boys with this one
September 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great action although he need practice on his skimming skills.
September 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous action shot
September 8th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Good movement.
September 8th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
I can see the joy of a young boy being free on the beach to just throw stones in the water. Delightful! Fav
September 8th, 2023
