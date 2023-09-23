Sign up
Windsor Castle
A quick whizz past The King's gaff.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Tags
thames
,
windsor
