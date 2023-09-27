Previous
St Peter's Reflection by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1604

St Peter's Reflection

We did our wine tasting evening. I spotted the rose, white and red and got 3 out of 3!! Then as we retired, staggering, we spotted the reflection of the church.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous, well done!
September 26th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
And you were still able to hold the camera steady and focus…win, win!
September 26th, 2023  
