Previous
Photo 1604
St Peter's Reflection
We did our wine tasting evening. I spotted the rose, white and red and got 3 out of 3!! Then as we retired, staggering, we spotted the reflection of the church.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
2
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4544
photos
216
followers
94
following
439% complete
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
2696
1603
188
2697
2698
32
189
1604
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
26th September 2023 10:35pm
Tags
52jr23
,
52wc-2023-w39
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous, well done!
September 26th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
And you were still able to hold the camera steady and focus…win, win!
September 26th, 2023
