Previous
Photo 1614
What was your photo for today ....?
Me. I wrapped a bottle of milk and a freezer pack in a brassiere and wrapped a hair band around the top.
Them. Why ?
Me. Ummm it was a challenge and posted for The Vikkster before she nags me during Pigs this afternoon
https://www.kristavanderniet.nl/portfolio/work/#47
Them. That's weird!!
Me.The nagging during Pigs or the photo?
Them. Both!
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Taken
12th October 2023 2:59pm
Tags
ac-vanderniet
i think her boobs are half the size of mine as her bra fitted the milk bottle
April
ace
Super response!
October 12th, 2023
summerfield
ace
FYI i don't nag, i just have a way with gentle persuasion 😜🤪😛
aces!
October 12th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Very unusual response, but you handled it well. I love the little hearts on the bra.
October 12th, 2023
katy
ace
Lol! Love it!. Wondering who’s bra it was. Perfect response to the challenge
October 12th, 2023
