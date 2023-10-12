What was your photo for today ....?

Previous
Me. I wrapped a bottle of milk and a freezer pack in a brassiere and wrapped a hair band around the top.

Them. Why ?

Me. Ummm it was a challenge and posted for The Vikkster before she nags me during Pigs this afternoon https://www.kristavanderniet.nl/portfolio/work/#47

Them. That's weird!!

Me.The nagging during Pigs or the photo?

Them. Both!
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April ace
Super response!
October 12th, 2023  
summerfield ace
FYI i don't nag, i just have a way with gentle persuasion 😜🤪😛
aces!
October 12th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Very unusual response, but you handled it well. I love the little hearts on the bra.
October 12th, 2023  
katy ace
Lol! Love it!. Wondering who’s bra it was. Perfect response to the challenge
October 12th, 2023  
