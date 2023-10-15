Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1616
Catttle Egrets
I did have a bit of a mishap today, somehow I set the white balance to tungsten whilst out on my stroll. These images came out the most vibrant electric/tungstan blue and took some rescuing.
A few get-pushes ago I was challenged to do 'panning' and failed miserably and spectacularly, today the birds all played ball and I had a bit more luck.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4579
photos
217
followers
95
following
442% complete
View this month »
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
Latest from all albums
1614
2714
2715
1615
2716
192
2717
1616
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
@dkbarnett
Dellwyn I finally managed to get out and pan, and of the very many I took, these the best.
October 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close