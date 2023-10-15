Previous
Catttle Egrets by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1616

Catttle Egrets

I did have a bit of a mishap today, somehow I set the white balance to tungsten whilst out on my stroll. These images came out the most vibrant electric/tungstan blue and took some rescuing.

A few get-pushes ago I was challenged to do 'panning' and failed miserably and spectacularly, today the birds all played ball and I had a bit more luck.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
442% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@dkbarnett Dellwyn I finally managed to get out and pan, and of the very many I took, these the best.
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise