Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1634
Odd Floral Still Life
My challenge from Laura was 'rule of odds' today's word is floral and the owo prompt is still life. I therefore give you a trifecta, or in English, a threefer.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4625
photos
220
followers
91
following
447% complete
View this month »
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
Latest from all albums
1631
2739
1632
2740
1633
2741
1634
2742
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
9th November 2023 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
fossicked find
,
owo-6
,
get-pushed-588
,
nov23words
JackieR
ace
@la_photographic
here you go laura, odd number of flowers (odd flowers too) odd number of petals, the fossicked find has three sides and there is one bow. Odd enough for you??
November 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Loving your Sea glass flowers.
November 9th, 2023
katy
ace
You definitely ticked all those boxes with this fantastic photo, overachiever! FAV
November 9th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
3 times the fun
November 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close