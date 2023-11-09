Previous
Odd Floral Still Life by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1634

Odd Floral Still Life

My challenge from Laura was 'rule of odds' today's word is floral and the owo prompt is still life. I therefore give you a trifecta, or in English, a threefer.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
447% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@la_photographic here you go laura, odd number of flowers (odd flowers too) odd number of petals, the fossicked find has three sides and there is one bow. Odd enough for you??
November 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Loving your Sea glass flowers.
November 9th, 2023  
katy ace
You definitely ticked all those boxes with this fantastic photo, overachiever! FAV
November 9th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
3 times the fun
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise