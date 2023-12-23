Previous
Awww - She Has Absolutely No Idea! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Awww - She Has Absolutely No Idea!

We won't see her for dust once littlies arrive.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
John Falconer ace
Very relaxed now!
December 23rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous close-up
December 23rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
So snuggled up and content
December 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 23rd, 2023  
