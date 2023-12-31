Previous
Annual Review by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1654

Annual Review

Each month I choose a favourite photo and pop it in a seperate allbum. Kingfisher and Olive were musts, I don't remember taking those low key ones in the middle row and I'm pleased to see some nice landscapes this year.

Had a fabulous year, out and about with Him and Sue. Thank you all for getting some of my pictures onto the popularity contests that are the Top Twenty and Curated Pages, always an honour.

Huge shout outs to Northy, Mel, Wendy for their hard work with challenges and posts throughout the year, THANK YOU!

Wishing you all a happy, healthy,fulfilling 2024.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
453% complete

JackieR ace
@northy @m2016 @farmreporter @skrivna

Thank you all for your hard work and commitment to 365!
December 31st, 2023  
Liz Gooster
What a brilliant idea - and an amazing collage to represent your year.
December 31st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful collection
December 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Your collage shows a fabulous year. Looking forward to further fun in 2024.
December 31st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
A beautiful year
December 31st, 2023  
