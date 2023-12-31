Annual Review

Each month I choose a favourite photo and pop it in a seperate allbum. Kingfisher and Olive were musts, I don't remember taking those low key ones in the middle row and I'm pleased to see some nice landscapes this year.



Had a fabulous year, out and about with Him and Sue. Thank you all for getting some of my pictures onto the popularity contests that are the Top Twenty and Curated Pages, always an honour.



Huge shout outs to Northy, Mel, Wendy for their hard work with challenges and posts throughout the year, THANK YOU!



Wishing you all a happy, healthy,fulfilling 2024.