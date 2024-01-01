Sign up
Finished It!!
I'm really pleased with my first big crochet project. Have many plans for it to see much of the UK this year in The Van
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Jacqueline
ace
I’m impressed!
January 1st, 2024
BillyBoy
Impressive.
January 1st, 2024
