Finished It!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1655

Finished It!!

I'm really pleased with my first big crochet project. Have many plans for it to see much of the UK this year in The Van
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

JackieR

ace
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Jacqueline ace
I’m impressed!
January 1st, 2024  
BillyBoy
Impressive.
January 1st, 2024  
